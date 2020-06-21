Joseph Edward Morrissey
Joseph Edward Morrissey passed away on May 11, 2020. Son to Joseph Sr. and Mary Bernice (Shields). Born September 6, 1935, the family were members of Our Lady of Peace parish on the South Shore of Chicago. Joe's upbringing was also defined by his relationship with the Herbert and Kitty (Shields) Eck family, including his cousins Herbert (Margaret), John, George (Virginia) and Katherine (Bill Keefe). A graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep, Joe went on to attend Loras College in IA and later became a member of the Chicago Board of Trade. Joe also served in the United States Army Reserves. He is survived by his brothers Leo (Patricia - deceased) and George (Mary Kay), seven nieces (Melisa Schneider, Mary Lynn Doherty, Molly Channa, Meghan Morrissey, Maureen Morrissey, Colleen Govekar and Meg Habben) and the Eck and Keefe cousins. Joe is lovingly remembered for his quick wit, enjoyment of a good meal and big band jazz, his Catholic faith and commitment to family and friends.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
