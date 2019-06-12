Home

Joseph Edward Warren Obituary
Joseph Edward Warren, age 102 of Chicago, died June 6, 2019.He was born July 26,1916 in Evanston, IL to Adriene and Edward Warren. Joe grew up in Evanston and attended St. Andrews Episcopal School until 1970 when he moved to Rogers Park and joined St. Paul's Church by-the-Lake where he sang in the choir for 35 years. Joe enjoyed travel and took extensive trips, often on cruise lines. He worked at Morehouse-Barlow Episcopal bookstore in Chicago and later as in accounting. He is survived by cousins-Janet Alexander-Davis (James), Joy Johnson, Myles Johnson-Hall, Agnes Johnson, Julia Celles, Julius Tomas IV, Maurice Alexander, Michael Alexander,Courtney Nix and many friends. A Requiem Mass(1928BCP)and burial in the parish Resurrection Garden will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13th, at 10:00am at St. Paul's Church by-the-Lake,7100 N. Ashland Blvd, Chicago, Il 60626. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Paul's Church by-the- Lake. Funeral info: John E. Maloney Funeral Home 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
