Joseph Edwin Kargul, age 91 of Northbrook. Beloved husband of Rita nee Nytko for 47 years. Loving father of Nadine (Dale) Bennett, Cletus (Nancy) Kargul, Alida (Tony) Sandberg and Justin (late Janice) Kargul. Adored grandfather of Maj. Adam (Capt. Kim) Bennett, Brian (Shannon) Bennett, Rachel (Daniel) Mayfield, Abby Kargul, Lauren Kargul, Meg Kargul and Benjamin Kargul and the late Spencer Sandberg. Cherished great grandfather of Axel, Ethan and Graylynn. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Joe retired from Encyclopedia Britannica as a material buyer after 35 years of faithful service.Visitation Tuesday 3 - 8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd) Wheeling. Visitation will continue 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Brook Catholic Church, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL followed by a 10:30 am Life Celebration Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network @ www.pancan.org or Lupus Research Alliance @ www.lupusresearch.org are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019