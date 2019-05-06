Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kargul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edwin Kargul

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Edwin Kargul Obituary
Joseph Edwin Kargul, age 91 of Northbrook. Beloved husband of Rita nee Nytko for 47 years. Loving father of Nadine (Dale) Bennett, Cletus (Nancy) Kargul, Alida (Tony) Sandberg and Justin (late Janice) Kargul. Adored grandfather of Maj. Adam (Capt. Kim) Bennett, Brian (Shannon) Bennett, Rachel (Daniel) Mayfield, Abby Kargul, Lauren Kargul, Meg Kargul and Benjamin Kargul and the late Spencer Sandberg. Cherished great grandfather of Axel, Ethan and Graylynn. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Joe retired from Encyclopedia Britannica as a material buyer after 35 years of faithful service.Visitation Tuesday 3 - 8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd) Wheeling. Visitation will continue 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Brook Catholic Church, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL followed by a 10:30 am Life Celebration Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network @ www.pancan.org or Lupus Research Alliance @ www.lupusresearch.org are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now