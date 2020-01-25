|
93, of Oakbrook, beloved husband of Theresa (D'Argento); cherished father of John (Joanie Fallon) and Cathleen; adored grandfather to John, Michael (Bridget McCarthy), and Joseph (Alexa Lopresti) and great-grandfather to Leo Anthony; loving son of the late John Domanico and the late Frances Ross; dear brother of the late Esther (William) Janis and the late Marion (Vito) Stella; favorite uncle to Francesca Janis, Gia Palicki, Nicolette Leroy, and Moni Janis. World War II Navy veteran; retired from Texaco. Former trustee to the Village of Addison. Welcome at any table for good conversation and storytelling. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:00 a.m., Portiuncula Chapel of St. Francis of Assisi, Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1801 35st Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Private interment at Queen of Heaven.
