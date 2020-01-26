|
|
Joseph Ernst Pfeifer, age 88, of Yorkville, IL died Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born in Germany the son of the late Jakob and Anna (Steidel) Pfeifer.
He served his country honorably in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife Waltraud "Trudy" Pfeifer, children Anita Simmons, Karen Pfeifer, Heidi (Bill) Simpson, Joe (Sherri) Pfeifer and a granddaughter Emma Pfeifer.
Visitation will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, Oswego, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Patrick Catholic Church, Yorkville, IL.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020