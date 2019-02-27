|
|
Joseph Esquibel. Age 96. Born in Roy, NM. Feb 6, 1923. Peacefully at rest Feb 24, 2019. WWII D-Day Campaign veteran. Long time resident of Arlington Heights and Mt Prospect. Preceded in death in 1991 by his cherished wife Catherine (nee Stafin). Survived by son Raymond (Barbara), and daughter Patricia (Robert) Schmidt. Loving grandfather of Heather Schmidt, Eric (Stephanie) Schmidt, Charles (Angela) Esquibel, Ryan Schmidt, and Katherine Esquibel. Great grandfather of Caleb Schmidt and Summer Schmidt. Cherished son of the late Celadon and late Pauline. Brother of the late Clara (late Benny) Montoya, late John (late Josie), late Fred (late Mildred), late Joey (Mona), late Casey (late Caroline), and the late Thomas (Maria). Uncle of many. Gathering begins at 10:30 am prior to 12 pm Mass Saturday March. 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel at Addolorata Villa. 555 McHenry Rd. Wheeling Il. Memorial contributions to Dad's loving and extraordinary caregivers c/o Addolorata Villa Associates Fund https://www.franciscanministries.org/support-our-mission are appreciated. Private Interment at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019