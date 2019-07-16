|
Joseph "Joe" F. Harjung, 90, died Friday, July 12. Born July 27, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Michael Harjung and Anna (Schmalz) Harjung; lived also in Huntington Park, CA. He was a Korean War Army Veteran; General Manager of Continental Commodities-Chicago; Huntington Park City Councilman and President of Parks and Recreation.
In 1956 in Chicago, he married Roseanna M. (Tomes) Harjung. Survived include sons, Joseph (Gina) Harjung and Robert (Debbie) Harjung; sister, Anne (Marshall) Miller and brother, Michael (Mary) Harjung of Chicago.
Services will be 2:30 PM Friday, July 19 at St. Pius Catholic Church, Granger. Burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Visitation Thursday, July 18th from 5-8PM, Palmer Funeral Home Hickey Chapel, South Bend Complete Obituary and Online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019