Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:45 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Pius Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road
Granger, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Harjung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Harjung


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Harjung Obituary
Joseph "Joe" F. Harjung, 90, died Friday, July 12. Born July 27, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Michael Harjung and Anna (Schmalz) Harjung; lived also in Huntington Park, CA. He was a Korean War Army Veteran; General Manager of Continental Commodities-Chicago; Huntington Park City Councilman and President of Parks and Recreation.

In 1956 in Chicago, he married Roseanna M. (Tomes) Harjung. Survived include sons, Joseph (Gina) Harjung and Robert (Debbie) Harjung; sister, Anne (Marshall) Miller and brother, Michael (Mary) Harjung of Chicago.

Services will be 2:30 PM Friday, July 19 at St. Pius Catholic Church, Granger. Burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Visitation Thursday, July 18th from 5-8PM, Palmer Funeral Home Hickey Chapel, South Bend Complete Obituary and Online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now