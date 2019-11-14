|
|
Joseph F Higgins Jr. of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the age of 67.
Joe grew up in Oak Park, IL, where he attended Fenwick High School. An avid hockey player, he was inducted into the Fenwick Hall of Fame. He went on to play at St. Mary's College in Winona, MN and graduated with a degree in business.
Joe's career in outdoor sports media spanned more than 40 years and included time in sales with Field and Stream, World Fishing Network and B.A.S.S. He worked as publisher of Western Outdoors Publications and as founder and publisher of Florida Fishing Weekly.
Joe had boundless energy and a bigger than life personality. He enjoyed golfing, biking, watching sports and spending time with his family.
Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife Tammy, his son Aidan and his daughter Madison. Four siblings: Tom Higgins, Pat Glenday, Barbara Connaughty and Maureen Lantero. Joe will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Oak Park Country Club 2001 North Thatcher Ave River Grove, IL 60171.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for his children, Aidan and Madison. https://www.gofundme.com/f/joe-higgins-memorial-for-madisonandaidan
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019