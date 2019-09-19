Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Joseph F. Lukaszewski


1929 - 2019
Joseph F. Lukaszewski Obituary
Joseph F. Lukaszewski age 90 of Huntley, formerly from Chicago, Rosemont, Antioch, and Mesa, AZ. Born on August 10, 1929 to Joseph and Emily nee Szybowicz in Chicago. He married Luanne nee Johnson on May 24, 1952 at St. Fidelis Church. They raised their 5 children in Rosemont. He worked 42 years for Commonwealth Edison. Joe's greatest joy was his family.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am on Saturday, 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children Research Hospital or .

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Luanne, his daughter Linda (Kevin) Wilson, Susan (Emil) Buczkowski, Laura (Lasley) Taliferro and sons Joseph (Tammy Queen) Lukaszewski, and John (Virgene) Lukaszewski.

Proud Papa to Rebecca (Matt) Currey, Kelly (James) Dubuisson, Jammie (Shane) Josephson, Katie (Ricardo) Mendoza, Kyle (Meghan) Lukaszewski, Lauren (Ben) Moscardelli, Dakota (Tracy) Lukaszewski, Austin Lukaszewski, Kenneth (Brooke) Buczkowski, Danielle (Jeff Holztrager) Buczkowski, Shawna (Dave) Camp, Jason Brandlin, Heather Hill.

Beloved G-Papa to 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leo and Thaddaus and granddaughter Lisa Marie Cannon.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
