Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Wheaton, IL
Joseph F. Mirabella Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Mirabella, Jr., 84, of Wheaton, cherished husband of Sharon nee Davenport; loving father of Joseph lll, Lynn (Greg Philiotis), Lisa (Charles Orwig), Laura (Robert Glonek), Scott (Elizabeth); devoted grandfather of Joseph (Nellie),Jamie (Elizabeth) & Elise (Roger) Mirabella, Lauren, Kimberly & Kristen Philiotis, Lindsey Mirabella-Grupp, Lucas & Ian Orwig, Benjamin (Danielle) & Abby Glonek, Mia and Matthew Mirabella; and great grandfather of Brayden Glonek, Ryker & Eris Justiniano, and Alison Mirabella; loving brother of Janet (Carl) Bruno. Visitation will be held at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187 on Thursday from 3:00-9:00pm. Funeral will be held on Friday at 10:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church in Wheaton. Please meet at the church. Burial following at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
