Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Moroni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Moroni

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph F. Moroni Obituary
Joseph F. Moroni, age 35, lifelong resident of River Forest, passed away on March 15, 2019. Beloved son of Frank and Catherine Moroni; loving brother of Claire (Nick) Sayers, Emily (Joseph) Mikuzis and Frank (fiancee Maddie Schwartz) Moroni; Proud uncle of Josephine, Juliette and Genevieve Sayers and Iris and Margaret Mikuzis; dearest grandson of Mary (the late James) Mushett and the late Aldo and late Gloria Moroni; dear nephew of countless aunts and uncles and loved cousin and friend to many more. Joe lived joyfully and kindly. He was a friend to all and a hero to his family. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 West North Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Chapel Prayers Tuesday at the Funeral Home, 10:00 a.m., going to St. Luke Church, River Forest, for 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are apprciated to; Devices for the Disabled (www.supportD4D.org) or Kurt Peterson Fund, Center for Genetic Medicine, C/o Elizabeth McNally, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, 303 E. Superior St. Lurie 7-127, Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral info 773-637-4441.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now