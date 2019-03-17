|
|
Joseph F. Moroni, age 35, lifelong resident of River Forest, passed away on March 15, 2019. Beloved son of Frank and Catherine Moroni; loving brother of Claire (Nick) Sayers, Emily (Joseph) Mikuzis and Frank (fiancee Maddie Schwartz) Moroni; Proud uncle of Josephine, Juliette and Genevieve Sayers and Iris and Margaret Mikuzis; dearest grandson of Mary (the late James) Mushett and the late Aldo and late Gloria Moroni; dear nephew of countless aunts and uncles and loved cousin and friend to many more. Joe lived joyfully and kindly. He was a friend to all and a hero to his family. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 West North Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Chapel Prayers Tuesday at the Funeral Home, 10:00 a.m., going to St. Luke Church, River Forest, for 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are apprciated to; Devices for the Disabled (www.supportD4D.org) or Kurt Peterson Fund, Center for Genetic Medicine, C/o Elizabeth McNally, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, 303 E. Superior St. Lurie 7-127, Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral info 773-637-4441.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019