Beloved husband of Geri; loving father of Michael (Sharon) Angelini, and Fred (Kathy) Angelini; fond grandfather to Anthony (Caitlin), Deanna (Scott) Johann, Kat, Stephanie, Michael, and Mark Angelini; proud great grandfather to Addison Angelini; dear brother to Frank, the late Danny (Carol), Eileen (the late Paul) Defranco, and Maureen (the late Dan) Lumsden; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019