Age 92, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, Jo Carol (late,Thomas) Clark, Susan (Richard) Stables, Peggy Szabo, Joseph C. Szabo and Clark (Diana) Szabo; precious grandchildren, Carly Szabo, Megan Stables, Tori Szabo and Natalie Szabo. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Shirley Szabo; sisters, Margaret Barber and Rose Stapleton and his parents, Joseph and Theresia Szabo, who emigrated from Burgenland, Austria. Joseph was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. He retired with 39 years of service as a switchman for the Illinois Central Railroad, where he served as secretary/treasurer for United Transportation Union Local 1299. Joseph was avid lover of Big Band music and Chicago sports, with an intense life-long passion for the Chicago Cubs. He was very close with his nieces, nephews and their families, always sharing love, wisdom, stories and his wonderful sense of humor. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 2:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or the Chicago Lighthouse.Solanpruzinfuenralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
JUN
16
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 13, 2020
We will miss Joe, we have so many memories. Joe was the life of the party. He made all the family gatherings so enjoyable, always had a smile. He was a great Father, husband, Grandfather and a favorite Uncle, loved by all.
Don and Helen Clark
Family
June 13, 2020
My loving Uncle who mentored me through life. He was an Uncle, a Brother, and Father to me and my life has forever been molded by his wisdom and love. He will remain in my heart forever.
Robert Barber
Family
