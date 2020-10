Joseph Frank Bartolomucci Jr., U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran, age 73, late of DeMotte, IN formerly of Dolton. Devoted father of Joseph Frank III, Robert, and John (Kristi) Bartolomucci; proud grandfather of Dominick Joseph Bartolomucci; dear brother of Petronella (Lynn) Levaggi; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Founder and owner of Ivanhoe Plumbing since 1973. Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com