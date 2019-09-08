|
Joseph G. Kaye, 71, passed away September 2, 2019. Dear husband of Kim Marie Kaye; beloved father of Jameson (fiancée Adrienne) Kaye and Casey Baldyga; loving grandfather of Tyler Baldyga-Courtney; cherished son of the late Casey and Beatrice Klepczarek and son-in law of Donald and the late Phyllis Cantua; fond brother-in-law of Lynn (Glen) Smith, Kelly (John) Capparelli, Brian Cantua and Brent (Bubba) Cantua; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation Thursday September 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019