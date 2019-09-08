Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Joseph G. Kaye

Joseph G. Kaye Obituary
Joseph G. Kaye, 71, passed away September 2, 2019. Dear husband of Kim Marie Kaye; beloved father of Jameson (fiancée Adrienne) Kaye and Casey Baldyga; loving grandfather of Tyler Baldyga-Courtney; cherished son of the late Casey and Beatrice Klepczarek and son-in law of Donald and the late Phyllis Cantua; fond brother-in-law of Lynn (Glen) Smith, Kelly (John) Capparelli, Brian Cantua and Brent (Bubba) Cantua; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation Thursday September 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
