Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
825 N. Carpenter St.
, Chicago, IL
View Map
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
825 N. Carpenter St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Phelps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Phelps Obituary
Joseph G. Phelps, age 67. Devoted son of the late Jay A. and Bernice E. (nee Fullerton) Phelps; dear brother of John J. (Mary Ellen) Phelps; fond Uncle of John J. (Nicole) Phelps Jr. and Jason Michael Phelps. Former partner of Rinella & Rinella, Ltd. Graduate of Little Flower High School Class of 1969, Loyola University of Chicago Class of 1972, Loyola School of Law Class of 1982. Former Commissioner of the Chicago Park District. Member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. Member of the Elks Lodge #1596. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cantius Church, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60642 until the time of the Tridentine Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie, IL 60077, www.lesturnerals.org. For further information call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now