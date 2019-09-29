|
|
Joseph G. Phelps, age 67. Devoted son of the late Jay A. and Bernice E. (nee Fullerton) Phelps; dear brother of John J. (Mary Ellen) Phelps; fond Uncle of John J. (Nicole) Phelps Jr. and Jason Michael Phelps. Former partner of Rinella & Rinella, Ltd. Graduate of Little Flower High School Class of 1969, Loyola University of Chicago Class of 1972, Loyola School of Law Class of 1982. Former Commissioner of the Chicago Park District. Member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. Member of the Elks Lodge #1596. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Cantius Church, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60642 until the time of the Tridentine Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie, IL 60077, www.lesturnerals.org. For further information call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019