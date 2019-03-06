|
Joseph G. Salerno, age 78, owner and CEO of Salerno's Rosedale and Galewood Chapels; Cherished father of George (Megan) and Frank (Lynda) Salerno; Loving son of the late George W. and Rose G. Salerno; Dear brother of the late Linda (Jimmy) Colucci; Adored Papa of Tiffany (Dave), Sophia, Joey, Evan, Elizabeth and Ethan; Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral mass celebrated at 10:45 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info (630 ) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019