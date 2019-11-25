|
Joseph G. Sebastian, Jr., age 81. Third generation owner of Sebastian Co. Real Estate and lifelong member of St. Paul of the Cross Church. Beloved husband of Joan, nee Schmid. Loving father of Elizabeth (Mike) Ryan, Anne (Don) Edwards, Karen (Michael) Haaning and Julie (Bill) Price. Cherished grandfather of Katie Ryan, Alexandra, Annabel and Danny Edwards, Maggie, Michelle and Carly Haaning, Gabby and Ellie Price. Dear brother of Lynne (Tom) Mikulina, Carol (Bruce) MacKenzie, Donald (Kathleen) and Cynthia (Ray) Kennedy. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 3-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a . Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019