Joseph G. Vais, age 81; beloved husband of Carol Grigus; loving father of Catherine (David) Ginsburg, Mary Lu (Daniel) Osborne, Patricia Vais, and Margaret Vais; loving step-father of Laura (Bryan) Etheridge, Peggy (Dave) Mangot, and John (Kelly) Grigus; proud grandfather of Haley, Luke, Brooke, Micah, Alex, Lidya, Jack, and Averie; dear brother of Theresa (the late Lenny) Boudreaux, Anthony (Judy) Vais, and Robert (Lisa) Vais; loving uncle of Doug, Nicole, the late Gina, Anthony, Callen, and Caden. A private service will be held. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joseph's name to a charity of your choice
are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com