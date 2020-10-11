1/
Joseph Galvin Migely
1932 - 2020
Joseph Galvin Migely of Winnetka passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born on May 23, 1932 to Robert and Anna Marie Migely of Wayne, IL, he attended Marmion Military Academy, Dartmouth College and the Tuck School of Business. He was an Army veteran and had a career in banking that spanned over 60 years including the First National Bank of Chicago and the Drovers and Belmont Banks. Joe viewed banking as a way to help the underserved neighborhoods of Chicago. Helping the "little guy" was his true passion. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna (Haider) Migely, children: Muffy (Steve) McGurk, Tom (Katie), Stephanie (Dave) Beatty, Peter (Julianne), Jon (Kathy), Genevieve (Jason Abel); 16 grandchildren and two grands; brother, Jim (Jane) Migely and sister, Ann (Jim) Beatty. Services will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
