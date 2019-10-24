Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gardiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gardiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gardiner Obituary
Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Keane); loving father of John (Mary), Marie (Michael) Kilcoyne, Eileen (Ken) Hynes, Lisa (Brian) Pomis, Colleen (John) O'Brien, Alderman James 45th Ward (ret. CFD) and the late Joey; proud and cherished grandfather of 17; dear brother of Peg, Sean, Ann, Jimmy, and the late Teresa, Tom and Mary. Native of Lisdoonvarna Co. Clare, Ireland. Retired member of 61 years with Iron Workers Local #1. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Tarcissus Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now