|
|
Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Keane); loving father of John (Mary), Marie (Michael) Kilcoyne, Eileen (Ken) Hynes, Lisa (Brian) Pomis, Colleen (John) O'Brien, Alderman James 45th Ward (ret. CFD) and the late Joey; proud and cherished grandfather of 17; dear brother of Peg, Sean, Ann, Jimmy, and the late Teresa, Tom and Mary. Native of Lisdoonvarna Co. Clare, Ireland. Retired member of 61 years with Iron Workers Local #1. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Tarcissus Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019