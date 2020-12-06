1/
Joseph Gerard Palkoner
Joseph Gerard Palkoner, age 61, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Joey was born in Park Ridge, IL to Ernest and Vivian (Graton) Palkoner and was the 11th of 12 children. Joey had a great sense of humor. He so loved his 22 nieces and nephews and 29 great nieces and nephews. Joey was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Sandra Schipp, Janet Palkoner and Margaret Palkoner. He is survived by sisters Carol Scheer, Barbara Zei, Kathryn Varrassi and Mary Mietus, brothers Ernest Palkoner, Gary Palkoner, Kevin Palkoner, and Bart Palkoner. Mass at St. Paul The Apostle in Gurnee, IL and interment Ascension Cemetery 12/12/2020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
So Sorry for your loss Palkoner family. My thoughts & prayers are with you in this difficult time. Hope to see you all soon.
Cyndi Hower
Friend
