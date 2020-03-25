|
Joseph Gorski, age 93, of Ogden Dunes, IN, entered God's eternal rest on March 15, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1927.
Joseph was the beloved husband of Lorraine Gorski, nee Kabat, for more than 67 years. He is survived by Lorraine and children: Peggy, Brenda, and Philip (Catherine); grandchildren, Ellen, Joseph, Leander, and Jaclyn; brother, Stanley (Sally) Gorski, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who carry on his legacy for passion of life and education.
Joseph is pre-deceased by his parents, Mary, nee Jasica, and Martin, his brothers, Tadeusz (Ted) (late Wilma), Edward (late Mary), his precious granddaughter Maria and great-grandson Joseph.
Joseph and Lorraine previously lived in Dolton where they raised their three children. Joe was a Naval Veteran and served in WWII in the Pacific. After serving in the war, Joseph became a high school teacher in the Chicago Public School System. He taught primarily at Lane Tech. as a Mechanical and Architectural drawing instructor.
Joseph was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Chesterton.
Arrangements for a Mass of Christian Burial and Interment at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery, IL are forthcoming.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020