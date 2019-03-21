Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Joseph Gregory "Greg" Ford

Joseph Gregory "Greg" Ford
Joseph Gregory "Greg" Ford, age 88, U.S. Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Rosemary "Babe" (nee Pacifico) and the late Kathleen "Sissy" (nee Robson); loving father of Joseph (Connie) and the late James (Geri) Ford; devoted grandfather of Kathleen, James "Jimbo", Addison, Luke, Colton, Sheridan and Elizabeth; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews; dearest friend to many. Greg worked for many years at Peoples Gas, Treasurer of Burbank School District 111 and 220 and Past President of South Stickney Sanitary District. Visitation Friday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 12:00 Noon from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Rd. (5500W) to St. Albert the Great Church Mass 12:30 P.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019
