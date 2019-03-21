|
Joseph Gregory "Greg" Ford, age 88, U.S. Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Rosemary "Babe" (nee Pacifico) and the late Kathleen "Sissy" (nee Robson); loving father of Joseph (Connie) and the late James (Geri) Ford; devoted grandfather of Kathleen, James "Jimbo", Addison, Luke, Colton, Sheridan and Elizabeth; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews; dearest friend to many. Greg worked for many years at Peoples Gas, Treasurer of Burbank School District 111 and 220 and Past President of South Stickney Sanitary District. Visitation Friday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 12:00 Noon from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Rd. (5500W) to St. Albert the Great Church Mass 12:30 P.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019