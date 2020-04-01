Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joseph Grgurich, age 79, of Skokie. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Matovac; dear father of Mike (Kathy) and the late Paul; loving grandfather of Matthew (Alexia), Rebecca, and Scott; cherished brother of Ana (Charlie) Sopcic, John (Kathy) Grgurich, Mary (Lou), Dragica (Steve), and Barbara (Frank) Sopcic; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to leave condolence message in the guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020
