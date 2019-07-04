|
Joseph Groner, 95. Loving husband of Suzanne nee Teichman. Cherished father of Robin (Howard) Diamond, Marilyn (Robert) Pohn, and David (Keryn) Groner. Adored grandfather of Lauren (Steve), Stephani (Ari), Scott (Talia), Allyson, Jeremy, Matthew, Will and Emma. Great-grandfather of Murphy. Dear brother of the late Dr. Samuel M. (Helen) Groner and dear brother-in-law of the late Melvin (Adele) Teichman. Services Friday, 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jewish War Veterans, Post 89, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009 www.jwv.org and Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.templebeth-el.org or your , would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019