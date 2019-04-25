Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Joseph Muto
Joseph Harold Muto, age 91, of Wilmette. Beloved husband of the late Lois Muto nee DuMong; loving father of Diane (the late Al) Anderson, Susan (the late Mike) Catallo, Don (Melinda) Muto, Linda (Gene) Mitchell; proud grandfather of Lisa (Dushan) Radakovic, Kevin (Jason) Anderson-Garrity; Paul Catallo; Matthew (Kitty) Muto, Stephanie (Nicolay) Bell, Timothy Muto, Patrick Muto, Katie Muto, Jennifer Mitchell; great-grandfather of Joey and James Muto; Carter and Adalyn Radakovic; devoted brother of Edie (the late Wally) Johnson and Ken (the late Pat) Muto. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. from Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1747 Lake Avenue & Ridge Road, Wilmette, IL 60091, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Illinois Chapter 525 West Monroe Street. Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60661. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
