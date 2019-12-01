|
|
Joseph H. Oeser, age 89 of Crete, Illinois. US Air Force Veteran, passed away on November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Marcella R (née Brophy). Loving father of Joseph S. (Mellanie) Oeser and Jean (Thomas) DalCorobbo. Cherished grandfather of Brian (Deanna) DalCorobbo and Jamie (Robert) Healy. Fond great grandfather of Dominick Healy, Olivia Healy, David DalCorobbo and Aria DalCorobbo. Joe was the owner of Crete Masonry and a lifelong brick mason. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local Animal Shelter. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S Governors Highway, Monee, Illinois. Funeral service on Monday at 10am at the chapel. Interment Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019