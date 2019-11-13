|
Joseph Hanson, age 85; beloved husband of the late Rosemary T. Hanson; loving father of John Hanson; fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Visitation Thursday 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Friday 9:15AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019