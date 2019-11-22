|
Joseph Hasil of Berwyn, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Elsie, nee Pokorny; loving father of Josef (Vera) Vavra of the Czech Republic, Jean (Larry) Hodek, Linda (Dale) Bueghly and the late Joanne (late William) Ebeling; proud grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of Anezka and six deceased siblings; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; also survived by his caregiver Hana and many friends. Mr. Hasil was the recipient of a Medal of Honor for Heroism from President Vaclav Havel on behalf of the Czech Republic in 2001. A Memorial Visitation will be held at Saints Cyril & Methodius Czech Mission Church, 9415 Rochester, Brookfield, IL 60513 on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Memorials to the Sts. Cyril & Methodius Czech Mission Church or Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, Elk Grove Village appreciated. Arrangements entrused to Marik-Baken Funeral Services Ltd, Barbara Marik-Baken, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L or 773-910-3400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019