Joseph Heilgeist, 97, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Joe graduated from De La Salle High School in 1940, later enlisting in the United States Army in September 1942. Joe served in Normandy, northern France, and the Rhineland. After his military service, Joe spent 35 years working at the Liquid Carbonic Company in Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Father of Jim (Kathleen), Jack (Lihua), Jerry (Dorothy), and Joe (Karin). Grandfather of Matt, James, Christopher, Megan, Jeramie, Ben, Brian, Corinne, Andrew, and 10 great grandchildren. Brother of Tom (Nancy), Mary Ann, and the late Margaret (Frank) Seymour, Bruno (Evelyn), Robert (Giesala), Katherine Malek, Madonna (Ray) Ingraham, and Regina (Matthew). Visitation 10-11 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Prince of Peace Church, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Mass at 11 am will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/RingaFH
. Burial at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Ringa Funeral Home is assisting.