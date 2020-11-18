1/
Joseph Heilgeist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Heilgeist, 97, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Joe graduated from De La Salle High School in 1940, later enlisting in the United States Army in September 1942. Joe served in Normandy, northern France, and the Rhineland. After his military service, Joe spent 35 years working at the Liquid Carbonic Company in Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Father of Jim (Kathleen), Jack (Lihua), Jerry (Dorothy), and Joe (Karin). Grandfather of Matt, James, Christopher, Megan, Jeramie, Ben, Brian, Corinne, Andrew, and 10 great grandchildren. Brother of Tom (Nancy), Mary Ann, and the late Margaret (Frank) Seymour, Bruno (Evelyn), Robert (Giesala), Katherine Malek, Madonna (Ray) Ingraham, and Regina (Matthew). Visitation 10-11 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Prince of Peace Church, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Mass at 11 am will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/RingaFH. Burial at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Ringa Funeral Home is assisting.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved