Joseph J. Carvelli
Joseph J. Carvelli Vietnam War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Catherine E. nee Rizzo; loving brother of the late Frank, Ronald and William Carvelli; cherished brother-in-law of Judy Carvelli, Marge (the late Ray) Thomas, Carol (Bob) Cacciato and the late Florence (Bob) Baker; dearest uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Saturday 9:30 A.M. Until Time of prayers 11:45 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il 60459 to St Albert the Great Church Mass 12:15 P.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required Funeral info (708) 636-2320.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 11:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
26
Prayer Service
11:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
12:15 PM
St Albert the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
