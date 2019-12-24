Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Joseph Curcio
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
8404 S. Cass Ave
Darien, IL
Joseph J. Curcio


1948 - 2019
Joseph J. Curcio Obituary
Joseph J. Curcio of Wheaton, age 71. Beloved husband of Nijole; loving father of Britt, Kelly, Erin, Jurgita and Rasa; proud grandfather of 9. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. All to meet Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
