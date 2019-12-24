|
Joseph J. Curcio of Wheaton, age 71. Beloved husband of Nijole; loving father of Britt, Kelly, Erin, Jurgita and Rasa; proud grandfather of 9. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. All to meet Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019