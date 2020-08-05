1/2
Joseph J. Curran
Joseph J. Curran, 85, Retired "Squeezebox" of the Chicago Fire Dept. Beloved husband of the late Connie (nee Gintilas). Loving brother of Patricia (Michael) Gavin and the late Daniel (the late Kathleen) Curran, and Mickey (Diane) Halloran, Sheila (the late John) Sullivan and the late Danny Halloran. Dear Uncle, Cousin and Friend to many in Chicago and Decatur, Michigan. Served Honorably in the U.S Army and retired after 35 years with the Chicago Fire Dept. Proud member of the Brotherhood of the Barrel. Longtime member of VFW Post 6248 in Decatur, MI. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Casimir Cemetery 4401 W. 111th St., Thursday, Aug. 6th for 11:30 a.m. Graveside Service. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys & Girls 1140 W. Jackson Boulevard Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign the guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Casimir Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
