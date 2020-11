Joey was in my first homeroom class at St. Cyrils. I remember him as a tall, lanky, and funny guy. He liked to have fun in school, sometimes too much fun lol. I remember one time in particular as he came up to my desk to turn in a test paper his foot somehow wound up in the trash can next to the desk. What a laugh we all had. I was so sad to hear of the unexpected loss of your brother. God give you the strength to bear this burden and may God welcome little Joey back home.

Donald Sniegowski

