Joseph J. Giustino
Joseph J.Giustino, age 85, of River Forest, veteran US Army, Korea; beloved husband of the late Cathleen M. nee Carlson; loving father of Cathleen M. (Garth Stauffer), Joseph J. "JoeyJames", Jeffrey J. (Veronica), Amy R., Jennifer A. (Richard) Moore; cherished grandfather of Christopher Parsons, Jeanny (Joe) Miller, J.C. and Jessie Corbridge, and Lilian, Emilia and Dylan Moore; dear brother of Victor Giustino and Antoinette (Fred) Stanley and the late John (the late Dorothy), Evelyn (the late Bill) Kreutzer and Michael (the late Grace) Giustino; fond uncle of many. Joe retired from A.T.&T. in 1994 after almost 40 years. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at St. Luke Church, 7600 Lake St., River Forest on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. for Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.

Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
OCT
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Funeral services provided by
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
October 10, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
John Hachem
October 10, 2020
To the Giustino’s - What a wonderful man - Joe was always so kind and welcoming to my family - he always was interested and valued others opinions He truly loved his family! He will be remembered as one of the good guys!
Sending love your way - Paula, Tim, Maggie and Kevin
Paula
