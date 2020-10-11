Joseph J.Giustino, age 85, of River Forest, veteran US Army, Korea; beloved husband of the late Cathleen M. nee Carlson; loving father of Cathleen M. (Garth Stauffer), Joseph J. "JoeyJames", Jeffrey J. (Veronica), Amy R., Jennifer A. (Richard) Moore; cherished grandfather of Christopher Parsons, Jeanny (Joe) Miller, J.C. and Jessie Corbridge, and Lilian, Emilia and Dylan Moore; dear brother of Victor Giustino and Antoinette (Fred) Stanley and the late John (the late Dorothy), Evelyn (the late Bill) Kreutzer and Michael (the late Grace) Giustino; fond uncle of many. Joe retired from A.T.&T. in 1994 after almost 40 years. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at St. Luke Church, 7600 Lake St., River Forest on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. for Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
