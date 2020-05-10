Joseph J. Jacobs passed away on May 5, 2020. Joseph, born August 5, 1932, was a long time resident of Park Ridge. He leaves behind a legacy with wife June, son's Joseph Jr. and Emmet, grandchildren: Tia Looney, Adam and Rachel Morrison; great-grandson Levi Looney, and numerous extended family members. Joseph led a bountiful life with family and friends including Governor of his 1950 Class at Steinmetz High School, Veteran of the Korean War honorably discharged with a Good Conduct Medal, patron of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Cub & Boy Scout Troop Leader, small business entrepreneur, and avid golfer. Joseph will be missed by family and friends that had the honor of him touching their lives. We pray for Joseph and know he will always be in our hearts while he looks over us from our Heavenly Kingdom. A private interment was held in All Saints Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in honor of Joseph's memory, www.parkinson.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.