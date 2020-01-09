|
Joseph R. "Joe" Lacina age 87 of Geneva. Beloved father of Sandy (Don) Fowler and the late Raymond; former husband of the late Beverly nee Visus; fond grandfather of Patrick Burke and Craig and Paige Fowler; devoted brother of Robert and Victor (Arlene) Cejka; cousin of Betty Horacek; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Saturday from 3:00 pm until memorial service at 6:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St/Rt 38, Geneva. Private burial. Memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or stopsarcoidosis.org. Info 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.
