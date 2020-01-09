Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lacina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Lacina


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Lacina Obituary
Joseph R. "Joe" Lacina age 87 of Geneva. Beloved father of Sandy (Don) Fowler and the late Raymond; former husband of the late Beverly nee Visus; fond grandfather of Patrick Burke and Craig and Paige Fowler; devoted brother of Robert and Victor (Arlene) Cejka; cousin of Betty Horacek; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Saturday from 3:00 pm until memorial service at 6:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St/Rt 38, Geneva. Private burial. Memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or stopsarcoidosis.org. Info 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -