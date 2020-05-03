Joseph J. Lanzillotti passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30th, while surrounded by his loving family in the tranquility of his own home at the golden age of 91. Beloved Husband of Rosemary nee Pasquale for 60 amazing years. Devoted Father of Angela (John Berger) and Francine (Chuck) Lazzara. Loving Son of the late Anthony and late Angeline nee Storto Lanzillotti. Devoted Grandpa Joe of Taylor and Julian Lazzara. Dear twin Brother of the late Carmen and the late Anna Marie (the late Jack) Lynch. Dear Brother-in-law to Frank (Vivian) Pasquale and David (Mary Beth) Pasquale. Dear Uncle and Great Uncle to many. Joe was an attorney in private practice in the city of Berwyn from 1960 until his retirement in 1993. He served as the mayor of the City of Berwyn from 1981 to 1993. He also served as a Justice of the Peace, City Prosecutor, Berwyn Township Collector, the Committeeman for the Democratic Organization of Berwyn, one of the founders of the Italian-American Civic Organization of Berwyn and a lifetime resident of Berwyn. Arrangements for Joe have been entrusted to Russo's Hillside Chapels. In keeping in compliance with the current CDC and IDPH recommendations regarding gathering size (not to exceed more than 10 people), all funeral services for Joe will remain private for just the immediate family only. A memorial service to celebrate Joe's life will be scheduled at a later date. For those of you that would have attended Joe's services you may sign his guestbook and leave your condolences for the family by clicking on the 'Guest Book' tab at the top of this page. For additional information please call (708) 449-5300.







