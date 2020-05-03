Joseph J. Santoro, Army Veteran, beloved husband of 61 years to Joyce (nee Roche); loving father of Sally (Jeff) Ranos, Terri (Dan) McElroy, Joseph (Karen), Julie (John) Hueckstaedt and John (Kim). Devoted grandfather of Chloe, Jeffrey, Anthony, Hannah, Kyle, Lauren, Amber, Tess, Jacob, Cecily, Rocco, Dino, Erin (Hueckstaedt) Seebacher, the late Joseph and Emma. Dear brother of Mary Webb, Theresa Healy, the late Rose Broderick, Antoinette Rutherford, James, Carmen and Conrad Santoro. Fond uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to JDRF or the Parkinson's Foundation. Services are being held privately. For further info RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.