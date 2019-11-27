|
Joseph J. Vitucci; Beloved husband of Carole nee: Kosik; Loving father of Lisa (Dale) Lev, Nancy, Rosellen (Tim Isbell) and the late Frank Vitucci; Adored Pa of Rachel and Michael Lev; Dear brother Emil "Chick" (the late Lena), the late Dr. Dominic (Valerie), Rocco (Lola), and Frank Vitucci; Beloved uncle of many. Proud owner of Vitucci Sons Funeral Home. Past President and lifelong member of San Rocco di Modugno Club.
Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapel, 1857 N. Harlem, Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019