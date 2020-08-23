We are so sorry for your loss. Please know my heart is with you and feel your pain and loss. I still remember playing cards with Mr. Ward (Pennies!) had so much fun. Growing up with the Ward family was a blessing and I am happy that I got to spend so much of my life knowing everyone. Mr. Ward will be missed by so many and good memories that I get to keep. All my love, Pam Labuda (Rakoczy)

Pam Labuda

Friend