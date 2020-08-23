Joseph J. Ward of Westchester, age 83. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri", nee Nezgoda; loving father of Tina (Joseph) Caruso and David; proud Papa of Andrea and Anthony Caruso and Milo Ward; loyal companion of man's best friend, Rex; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud Charter Member of the Westchester Citizen's Police Academy and loyal supporter of the Village of Westchester. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at Divine Infant Parish private. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Edward R. Parker and Brian D. Kuratko, Directors. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.