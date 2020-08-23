1/1
Joseph J. Ward
1936 - 2020
Joseph J. Ward of Westchester, age 83. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri", nee Nezgoda; loving father of Tina (Joseph) Caruso and David; proud Papa of Andrea and Anthony Caruso and Milo Ward; loyal companion of man's best friend, Rex; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud Charter Member of the Westchester Citizen's Police Academy and loyal supporter of the Village of Westchester. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass at Divine Infant Parish private. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Edward R. Parker and Brian D. Kuratko, Directors. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

August 21, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Please know my heart is with you and feel your pain and loss. I still remember playing cards with Mr. Ward (Pennies!) had so much fun. Growing up with the Ward family was a blessing and I am happy that I got to spend so much of my life knowing everyone. Mr. Ward will be missed by so many and good memories that I get to keep. All my love, Pam Labuda (Rakoczy)
Pam Labuda
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margaret Rose
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
