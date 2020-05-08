Joseph Jaminski
Joseph Jaminski, 85, passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2020. Joe retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 1997 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was born on March 16, 1935, in Chicago to George and Martha Jaminski. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Eileen (nee Eagan) Jaminski and his adoring children: John (Mary) Jaminski, Thomas (Lisa) Jaminski, Mary Kay (Paul McKendry), late Susan (late Michael) Macis, and Patricia (Mariusz) Lugowski. Proud grandpa to Maggie, Jack, Matt, Jimmy, Daniel, Joseph, Anna, Marissa, and Thomas. Preceded in death by siblings: Raymond, Martha, and Adeline. Also surviving are his in-laws Grace (late Walter) Kirin, Dennis Eagan, and Patricia (late William) Eagan. Joe was a fun uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong East Sider, graduate of Mt. Carmel High School Class of 1953, and member of Annunciata Parish. He was a Mr. Fix-it extraordinaire and was always available to lend a helping hand. Due to the current pandemic funeral services will be held privately for Joe's family. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Fire Department Widows and Children's Assistance Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Mcgarry
May 8, 2020
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
John
