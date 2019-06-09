Joseph John Geiger, Jr, 93 years old, March 8, 1926 – June 1, 2019. WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of Nancy Geiger, nee Steiner; loving father of Elizabeth Geiger (Jeffrey Fry) and the late Mark Geiger; devoted grandfather of Joseph III (Amanda) and Amyanne (Rich), and Joshua (Jenn), Teryn (Matt), and Kersten Honeycutt; great-grandfather of Gavin, Mason, Summer, Ivy, Emmett, and Hannah; fond brother of Kenny Geiger; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joseph was born and raised in Berwyn. He graduated from Fenwick High School. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy during WWII. In his time, he saw 11 invasions and received 10 battle stars fighting in the South Pacific. Afterward, he graduated from Monmouth College in business and went on to get his graduate gemology degree from GIA. Joseph worked for Costigane and Galloway Fine Jewelers at 55 E. Washington, Chicago. He bought out the business at 35, becoming one of the most prominent jewelry and appraisers for the top insurance companies and banks in the city of Chicago. Later in 1988, he moved the company to Westmont and opened as Geiger & Co. Jewelers. He worked there until his retirement in 2003.He had a love for cars, a love for dogs, a love for sports, and a love for history. But most of all a love for his family. He had the sweetest soul and an amazing sense of humor.Services and Interment were private. Memorials to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, suite 410, Rockville, MD, 20852, are appreciated. Funeral Info: 630-932-1500 or knollcrest.net. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary