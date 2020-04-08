|
Joseph John Zielinski, 89, sixty-year resident of Elk Grove Village Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday April 3rd, 2020 in his home with loved ones by his side. Beloved Husband of (the late) Rita Josephine (nee Walsh). Loving Father of (the late) Joseph (Donna), Robert Thomas (Helena), James, Diane (Jay), Christina Anne (Scott), Deborah Anne (Matteo). Beloved Son of Joseph and Helen Zielinski (nee Mazur). Cherished Grandfather of Matthew Joseph (Lisa), Michael Thomas, Ryan Joseph (Carrie), Carissa Ann, Matthew, Shannon, Sarah Josephine, Ashley Christina, Aiden Matteo, Emily Catherine. Dear Brother of the late Robert Zielinski (Elaine) and Richard (Dorothy) Zielinski. Fond Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the Korean war. Graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology. Dedicated mechanical engineer for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Foundation appreciated: https://www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx Interment private. Funeral mass and memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020