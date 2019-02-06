Home

St Joseph's Church
4824 Highland Ave
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
4824 Highland Avenue
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Joseph M. Jura, 81, of Downers Grove passed away peacefully at Hines VA Hospital surrounded by his family on January 23, 2019. His beloved wife Mary Ann preceded him in death in 1978 as well as one of his sisters, Mary Therese, in 2016. He is survived by his children Mary Anne (Michael), Sue (Wesley), Jennifer, Joseph Jr (Lisa), and Robb (Jodi), 17 beloved grandchildren who referred to him as "Dziaz", 7 great grandchildren and three sisters, Pat, Liz and Toots. Joe attended St. Ignatius High School and Marquette University. He proudly served as a medic in the Army during the 1950s and then worked as a credit manager, concert promoter, and general contractor (residential and commercial). A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4824 Highland Avenue Downers Grove, IL 60515 with a reception in the basement of the church after mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Fisher House https://www.fisherhouse.org/ to help keep loved ones together during medical care.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
