Joseph Kapcheck, 85 of Arlington Hts. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Casey) Kapcheck; loving father of Jeffrey (Jaclyn) Kapcheck and James (Tamara) Kapcheck; cherished grandfather of Adam, Brennan, Katie, Jeffrey, Jonathan and Jack; fond brother of Shirley (late Lawrence) Young and dear uncle of us his beloved nieces and nephews. Joe was a lifelong history scholar. He worked for over 50 years in the Architectural Marble and granite industry. In 1999 Joe served as President of The Marble Institute of America and earned the Migliore Lifetime achievement award in 2004. His career permitted him to travel throughout the world, particularly Italy close to 100 times. Visitation will be Wed, from 9 am until the time of service at 11 am at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Entombment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.