Joseph Koenig, 92. Beloved husband for 63 years of Jacqueline, née Cowen; devoted father of Ted (Nancy), Suzanne, Brandon (Amy) and Leonard Koenig; cherished grandfather of Michael, Stephanie, David, Jonathan, Lila, Erica, and Rory Koenig; caring son of the late Theodore and Sarah Königheit; dear brother of the late Eva and Miriam Königheit; will be deeply missed by many close friends and extended family. Joseph was a Holocaust survivor, having lost his family in the tragedy. He was a proud veteran of both the Israeli and U.S. Armies; he fought in the War of Independence for the State of Israel and the Korean War. He was active for many years in the Jewish War Veterans, Czestochowa Society, and the Illinois Holocaust Museum. Funeral service Wed, Jan. 22, 11 AM, at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, www.ilholocaustmeuseum.org, Anshe Emet Synagogue, www.ansheemet.org, or the , . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020