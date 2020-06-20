Joseph Kohberger
Joseph Kohberger, age 85, husband of his beloved wife of 57 years Marie (Schmidt), passed away on June 15th, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Joseph A. (Mary Pat), Peter (Barbara), Robert (Helen), grandchildren Erich, Kurt, Karl, and Jimmy. Fond brother-in-law of Katharina Schmidt and long time dear friend of Alex Vercillo. His sisters, Erna (Scholz) and Helga Kohberger, preceded him in death.

Mr. Kohberger was born in Eggenfelden, Germany and emigrated to the US in order to play soccer for the Schwaben Athletic Club and later for the Chicago Kickers SC. He was an All-Star, that played and coached into his fifties. He was a US Veteran, proud American, and very proud of his German Heritage.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 19, 2020
This is John and Irmi Hummel from the Chicago Kickers soccer family.Our sympathy to your family on the loss of Joe(lefty).Many great memories at the clubhouse and Joe was a great member.Peace and love to the entire family!!
John and Irmi Hummel
Friend
