Age 67, Passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in Cohasset, Minnesota.

Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Estelle (nee Wietecha) Krofel. He was

a member of the International Roofers Union and proudly served in the U.S.

Army during the Viet Nam War. Joe is survived by his daughter, Melissa Ann Krofel (partner Jeremy Foix) and their son Gavin Krofel, son Ricky

Cochran (wife Persephanie) and their son Maxwell Cochran, sister Carol Russell (husband James) and their son Christopher (wife Gretchen) and their children Quincy and Beckett, many special friends and relatives and beloved furry companions. Joe was pre-deceased by his loving wife

Cindy Rae Krofel and twin brother Frankie. Although Joe was born in Chicago where he spent his early years he loved his life in Minnesota enjoying fishing and camping with his family and he especially enjoyed

being "Papa" to his grandson, Gavin. Joe was a kind, compassionate and generous man and a good neighbor and he will be missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
